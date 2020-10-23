Malvern senior Nancy Cruz was crowned the 2020 Malvern Homecoming Queen during a ceremony Friday.
featured
Nancy Cruz 2020 Homecoming Queen
- Alexis Meeks
-
- Updated
Alexis Meeks
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- Curley Wolves too much for Lions
- No. 4 ranked Tribe brings tough play in first season loss to No. 2 ranked Gurdon, 42-7
- Beavers pull out win over Knights
- Overturned touchdown gives Cobras win over Leopards
- Nancy Cruz 2020 Homecoming Queen
- Officers to participate in drug take back event
- Keeping tradition
- Hootens 2A Game of the Week: Undefeated Tribe travels to G-town to face toughest season opponent, state title contender Gurdon
Popular Content
Articles
- ORCU inmate dies at Malvern hospital
- Early voting set to begin Monday
- Early voting begins with a bang in Hot Spring County
- 2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in HSC
- Emily Becker 2020 Homecoming Queen
- Malvern grads, friends take on law school together
- Local funeral home offering free transportation to polls
- Leopards fall on road to defending 4A State Champs
- MDR Athlete of the Week: Jay York
- Halloween events planned around Malvern
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Do you enjoy pumpkin treats for fall?
You voted: