Ready to open its doors to the community in downtown Malvern, The Peacock Blvd., located at 315 S Main Street will have its store grand opening Saturday from 9 a..m. until 5 p.m.
The store will provide several unique and productive items with a variety of clothing assets, and accessories of purses, jewelry, shoes and much more.
Carrie Kesterson, owner of The Peacock Blvd., is excited about this opportunity to explore a lifelong dream in the downtown area of Malvern. Kesterson has a unique and true fashion sense of style and this new adventure and journey will be an extraordinary addition to downtown Malvern.
The Peacock Blvd., will be open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
For updates and additional information to view future sales and promotions, log onto or follow The Peacock Blvd. Facebook page. The Peacock Blvd. can be contacted at 501-463-6650.
Read more details in Saturdays May 8 MDR newspaper edition.