Today marks the one year anniversary of Hot Springs Officer Brent Scrimshire’s death in the line of duty.
“One year ago today, the Hot Springs Police Department and the city of Hot Springs were forever changed with the tragic loss of Cpl. Brent Scrimshire. We still miss Scrim dearly and mourn his loss daily. We are grateful for his years of dedicated and commendable service,” according to a statement posted on the Hot Springs Police Department Facebook page. “We are thankful for the love that we have received from our community and ask for your continued support for the Scrimshire family, our Hot Springs PD family and all who mourn his loss. You’re forever in our hearts, 176.”
Scrimshire, the son of Bill and Ann Scrimshire, is a Malvern native.
He left behind a wife and two young children.
While conducting a traffic stop in the 100 block of Kenwood Street, Scrimshire was killed in the line of duty when he was shot by a suspect.
Two people have been arrested in connection with Scrimshire’s death.
Kayvon Ward is facing charges of capital murder, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a defaced firearm. Coriama Hernandez, who is being charged as an accomplice, is facing charges of capital murder and aggravated assault.
Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Lawrence, who is representing in the state in the case, previously said she is seeking the death penalty for both individuals.