On September 12, 2020 at approximately 0020 hours, officers with the Hot Springs Police Department responded to 1374 E. Grand Avenue, Hot Springs, in reference to a shooting. Read more about the shooting in Wednesdays September 16 MDR newspaper edition.
Officers respond to Hot Springs shooting
