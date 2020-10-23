Officers with the Malvern Police Department and the Ouachita River Correctional Unit will be participating in a drug take back event Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., officers will be collected unused and expired medications, no questions asked, outside of Walmart, according to Captain Doroteo DelaCruz with the Malvern Police Department.
DelaCruz said this event is very important since a previous drug take back event scheduled for earlier this year was canceled because of COVID-19.
This year’s event marks the 10th anniversary of Arkansas Prescription Drug Take Back events.
In the past nine years, more than 187 tons of medications have been collected, and Arkansas is on track to exceed 200 tons on its 10th anniversary collection Saturday, according to a news release.
For individuals who are unable to stop by Saturday, medications can also be dropped off at the annex during regular business hours, DelaCruz said.
More information about Arkansas Drug Take Back is available at www.artakeback.org.