The Malvern Fire Department recently attended a technical writing for first responders class pertaining to their line of work instructed by Ronnie Thompson, Arkansas State University Three Rivers associate professor of English, at the ASU Three Rivers Center for Applied Science Technology.
The class consisted of six, two-hour sessions.
The purpose of the class was to help the department become more proficient and consistent with their incident reports. Read more details in Fridays March 19 MDR newspaper edition.