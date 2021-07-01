A new business was unveiled in Malvern Tuesday. The Peacock BLVD is now in operation after a well-attended ribbon cutting.
With consignment clothes, a deli kitchen, and an event venue, the new business on Main St. seemingly has a little bit of it all. With an emphasis on family, the store employs multiple children and grandchildren, The Peacock BLVD is a slice of southern charm that will fit right into Downtown Malvern.
Owners Carrie Kesterson and Rob Bradshaw are ecstatic about the opening of their business. “We have an events center in the back where we’ve already shown movies for kids,” Kesterson said. She continued, “In the future we’re going to do events for older kids and even grown-ups.”
This brought laughter and recognition from the crowd who seemed to welcome the notion of adult-themed events. The Peacock BLVD is open on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., although the eatery is closed on weekends.
The daily special is listed out front with Tuesday’s being red beans and rice. The Peacock BLVD is located at 315 S. Main St.