Malvern and Perla city officials attended a two-day hearing Dec. 1-2 in the 7th Judicial Circuit Court at the Hot Spring County Courthouse as part of a lawsuit Malvern filed against Perla to recoup unpaid water fees. Malvern also sought to have Perla’s water service placed into receivership in an effort to restructure the failing service and secure the debt owed.
Judge Stephen Shirron ultimately ruled in favor of Malvern in the amount of $355,326.16 but said he didn’t have the authority to grant a receivership, which seems to pave the way for the signed agreement Perla has with Southwest Water Users Public Water Authority to take effect by the end of this month.
The fight in the courts began in 2018, when the city of Malvern decided to sue the city of Perla and the Perla Water Association for the past due amount of around $56,000. Perla filed for bankruptcy in 2019, but that didn’t relieve them of future water debt to Malvern.
