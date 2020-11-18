The Magnet Cove Fire Department responded to an explosion Tuesday on Military Cutoff Road.
According to the department, there was a large number of flammable material inside the building. One of the items ignited causing a fire an an explosion.
Crews were able to save one occupant but another person could not be rescued.
Details about the fatality is not being released at this time.
The Magnet Cove Fire Department was assisted by the Morning Star Fire Department and the Hot Spring Hazmat team.
The Magnet Cove Fire Department expressed their appreciation to the other first responders who assisted.