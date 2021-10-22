Domenique Harper, Jr. is a 2021 graduate of Malvern High School. He completed basic training and advanced individual training (AIT) at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He graduated from AIT on the Commandant’s List. Soldiers on the Commandant’s List must earn an average GPA of 90 percent or higher, receive no adverse counseling statements, earn a first-time passing rate on all graded criteria, and achieve a superior rating in three of the four demonstrated abilities of written communication, oral communication, leadership skills, or contribution to group work.
Domenique is the son of Domenique and Lillian Harper and the brother of Amarria and Gaibrielle. He has now begun active duty at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii.