University of Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19.
Pittman was tested Sunday as part of the team's normal protocol, according to a statement from the university.
"He is not symptomatic and is in self isolation at home. He retested this morning to confirm the results of Sunday's test with those results still pending. All individuals who are considered close contacts have been notified and will enter quarantine guidelines," according to the statement.
The University of Arkansas Razorbacks are set to take on the University of Florida Gators Saturday.
Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Barry Odom will serve as interim head coach in Pittman’s absence.