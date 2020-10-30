Friendship Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting a prayer service at Friendship City Park, this Sunday, November 1st at 4:30. The public and all neighboring churches are invited to attend. There will not be any candidate presentations, just a chance to come together and pray for the future of our nation.
