With the Thanksgiving holiday shortly approaching, Victory Praise and Worship Church in Malvern is hosting a free meal-to-go pre-Thanksgiving dinner event for the community Wednesday, November 18.
The distribution process begins at 6 p.m. and will take place in the front entrance of the church—located at 404 North Banks Street. These dinners are sponsored by the Ouachita River Correctional Unit and Brandon's Mortuary in Malvern.
Social distancing with a face covering or mask is required while the public is assembled in line to receive to-go meals during the distribution. Also there will be no sit-in dining allowed. Read more details in Fridays November 13 MDR newspaper edition.