Justice of the Peace committee meeting in August 2020 pic.

Local Justices of the Peace discuss agenda items during their August meeting.

During their regular committee meeting in August, the Justices of the Peace voted on three bills of consideration ordinances to be placed on the agenda for its upcoming regular Hot Spring County Quorum Court meeting Tuesday, September 8. Read more details in Thursdays September 3 MDR newspaper edition.

