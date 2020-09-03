The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest Wednesday morning. Charles Duboise, 41, turned himself in for a rape charge and is currently being held in the Hot Spring County Jail according to HSC Sheriff Mike Cash. Read more details in upcoming MDR newspaper editions.
Rape suspect turns self in to authorities
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
Gerren Smith
Reporter
