Blake Robertson, Kiwanis International Lt. Governor for Division 15, made a special trip to Malvern to induct Gretchen Hendricks Ritchey as the new Malvern Area Kiwanis President. Ritchey takes over the role from outgoing Kiwanis President, Dr. Kim Armstrong.
Ritchey’s first task will be to spearhead the Kiwanis Winker Market on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Boys & Girls Club of Malvern and Hot Spring County. The market event will host numerous artisans who will be selling arts, crafts and handmade specialty items. All proceeds go to supporting the youth of Hot Spring County.