During the daily COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Education Johnny Key announced the Arkansas Department of Education is opting in the US Department of Agriculture waiver to make school meal available at no cost through the end 2020. Read more details in Thursdays September 3 MDR newspaper edition.
School meal costs waived through 2020; Virus deaths increase by 27, some from past months
