In the past 24 hours, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 897 new COVID-19 cases.
The total of active cases statewide is at 7,249 with 484 people being hospitalized.
“Today we exceeded our September testing goal with over 200,000 tests performed this month. We will continue working to increase testing capacity across the state to help us identify COVID-19 cases and slow the spread of this virus. While our cases are down from yesterday, we cannot let our guard down. Let’s all do the right thing this weekend for the benefit of our family and friends, ” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
There were also 20 more deaths bringing the state’s total to 1,266, according to Hutchinson’s daily update.
Since March, there have been 79,946 total cases and 69,521 recoveries.
The governor also reported that 9,908 PCR test and 1, 810antigen test have been completed.
In the past 24 hours, 9 additional cases have been reported in Hot Spring County. The county has had 1,884 total cases —1,877 confirmed and seven probable. Of those, 69 are active — 68 confirmed and one probable. There have been 1,789 recovered — 1,785 confirmed and four probable. Deaths are currently at 26 total with two remaining probable.