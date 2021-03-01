PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — One student was injured and an Arkansas school district placed on lockdown Monday morning, authorities said, following a reported shooting at a junior high school.
Watson Chapel School District said the situation was “contained" and in a Facebook post the district said the student was hurt in an “isolated incident." The school is in Pine Bluff.
The Pine Bluff Police Department did not immediately return a call seeking a comment Monday, nor did the Watson Chapel superintendent.
Monday was scheduled to be Watson Chapel's first day back for on-site learning in several weeks because of winter weather and subsequent water issues.