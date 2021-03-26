This Saturday there will be an event of fun and excitement for the public in the downtown area of Malvern. A soft opening event for the Leopard Gaming Lounge located at 126 W. 3rd Street will take place beginning at 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. The new lounge features several interesting activities, as well as, hosts a variety of functions for everyone to enjoy in the community.
Lorrenda Jordan, owner of the Leopard Gaming Lounge invites the public to grace the presence of this new establishment at the soft opening Saturday for an evening of enjoyment in Malvern.
