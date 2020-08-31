Mark Cramer, State Farm agent, presents a check to Don Walsh of the Cup of Water food pantry. Cramer of State Farm Insurance recently contributed $500 to the Cup of Water food pantry to purchase food for the hungry here in Hot Spring County.
State Farm Insurance donation to Cup of Water food pantry for HSC
