Early this week, the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office posted the following notice on their Facebook page:
On November 28, 2021, the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office received a call of Theft of Property in the area of Sumter Drive (Off of HWY 67 SOUTH), where numerous guns were stolen. If anyone saw someone walking or out of the ordinary vehicles in the area, please call the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office.
On December 1, 2021, the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office and the Donaldson Police Chief Chad Ledbetter recovered the stolen property. Several firearms were recovered from an address in Hot Spring County. This is still an ongoing investigation.
If you or someone you know may have information please contact the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office at 501.332.3671.
For more information and for future notices like these, follow the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook. To contact the Sheriff’s Office, call (501) 332-3671 or email info@hotspringcountysheriff.com.