Arieana Pasley

Arieana Pasley is our student of the week. Arieana is a 3rd grade student at Ouachita Elementary School. Arieana was nominated by her teacher. Her teachers said she always works hard, goes above and  beyond in all of her schoolwork, shows responsibility on a daily basis, and is always eager to learn. When Arieana is not at school, she enjoys drawing and coloring, reading books, and playing outside with her sister.

Tags

Recommended for you