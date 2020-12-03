Devin Lewis, the son of Danny and Teresa Lewis, is a senior at Glen Rose High School.
He currently has a grade point average of 3.3.
Devin is a very polite, well-mannered young man. He is kind and courteous and a good student.
Devin has taken AP Language (11), Pre- AP English 10, and is in College Algebra currently. He has participated in FFA (Reporter 12) and Art Club (11). He helps with the FFA pork sales each year and helps to smoke the pork for this fundraiser. He competes in the Landjudging competitions for FFA.
He is a member of Reyburn Creek Missionary Baptist Church and sings in the choir. Devin also participates in the Reyburn Creek Missionary Baptist Church youth group and has been in several skits performed by the group. Devin helps his dad with his business Custom Baits Mechanix and also assists his mom with her dog grooming business Lewis Paw Spa. He loves to fish, camp and play video games. He plans to attend HSU and has received the Centurium and Lottery scholarships to date.