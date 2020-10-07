Kaylee Hathcock, the daughter of Julie and George Hathcock is a very academic young lady. She has been on the All A honor roll each year since 1st grade. She is ranked 1st in her class and scored a 29 on the ACT. She has taken advanced courses and is in the Gifted and Talented Program at Glen Rose. Advanced Placement course: AP Language and Composition (11); AP US History (11); AP Biology (12); AP Art History (12). Concurrent credit courses: Composition I and II online (12): College Algebra/Trigonometry (11). She has taken Pre-AP English, Math, Biology and History. Other courses include Spanish I/II and Coding I, II, III. She was chosen as the Girl’s State representative (11) which was canceled due to COVID-19.
Kaylee is academic but also very involved in school and community. She has participated in numerous clubs and activities at school and in the community. Quiz Bowl (5-12) which is an extension of the GT program; Class officer (12); Archery (9-12); Student Council (11-12); Beta Club (9-12); National Honor Society (10-12); Gifted and Talented (3-12); Homecoming Committee (9-12); Art Club (10-12); Prom Committee (12); Girl Scouts (2-12); Girl Scout Advisory Team (12-12). She has logged numerous volunteer hours every year through caroling, helping younger students and other activities. She has tutored students in Algebra and Geometry during 10th and 11th grades. Kaylee has received several awards to date: Girls’ State; The Girl Scout Bronze Award; Girl Scout Silver Award and Honor Roll each year. She has also placed several times in archery tournaments.