Anthony Connor Corley is the son of Blake and Shawna Corley. He is a member of the Football team, Basketball team, Student Council, Beta Club, and plays trumpet in band. He was a student representative for John Boozman’s Youth Congressional Cabinet in his 11th grade year. Connor participates in the DEAL program through ASU Three Rivers College and maintains a 4.1 grade point average. He is a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. After high school he wants to attend the University of Arkansas and obtain degrees in Chemistry and German language.
