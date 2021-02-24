During a meeting of the Hot Spring County Solid Waste Board Monday, the board directors voted to hire a new SWA administrator. The board voted to appoint Ray Cook as administrator with Director Jerry Dodd abstaining.
Cook was slated to begin the new position immediately.
Raymond Yerby, chairman for the board, told the Malvern Daily Record that dozens of people applied for the position and the board interviewed five people before selecting Cook.
During a discussion about Cook, members of the board said that he has experience with the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment, as well as, experience doing maintenance and caring for equipment.
The board also voted to set Cook’s salary at $55,000.
More information about the meeting is included in today's edition of the Malvern Daily Record.