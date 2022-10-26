Halloween is right around the corner! I don’t know about you, but I cannot wait to see the brightly-colored get-ups, themed characters, fun couple costumes and scary attempts at dressing up this holiday.
There will be numerous trunk-or-treat events and Halloween parties taking place in the next few days. Neighborhood homes will be passing out candy and other desirables, and people will dress up and canvass the county, looking for treats.
Many kids you will see this Halloween will be carrying the old, familiar orange plastic pumpkins to collect their treats, but some will carry one of a less-traditional color shade. Likewise, you may see teal or purple pumpkins outside a door at a home on your Halloween excursion. These colors have great significance.
For instance, homes that display teal pumpkins outside their door are signaling that they have non-food treats, or that they may have candy that is “allergy-friendly” for those trick-or-treaters who suffer from food allergies. Utilizing the color teal is part of the Teal Pumpkin Project, which was started to raise awareness and inclusion for kids with such hypersensitivities. Kids who carry a teal pumpkin likely suffer from some sort of food allergy.
Blue pumpkins are associated with someone on the autism spectrum. This practice was started a few years ago by a mother was inspired by the Teal Pumpkin Project, and the association is not included in the official Halloween Guide from Autism Speaks, but many people are embracing the blue as a clear way to signal to others that the holder is on the spectrum. Other autism indicators seen at Halloween include wearing a badge on their person or treat bag.
Purple pumpkins outside the home or in the hand of a trick-or-treater are associated with epilepsy awareness. Purple was adopted by The Epilepsy Foundation’s Purple Pumpkin Project, both to raise awareness about the affliction and to raise money for epilepsy research. The Foundation also encourages Halloween enthusiasts to host pumpkin-painting parties and to ask for “Change and Treats” when going door to door for candy, to fulfill their dual mission.
Pink pumpkins are associated with breast cancer, as you may have guessed. Pink is also popular as the representative color for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which just so happens to be October. The most dedicated of Halloween celebrants will hunt high and low for a naturally pink pumpkin to decorate their doorstep, but you can easily show your support for a loved one who has dealt with breast cancer with a coat or two of paint.
Embracing these different colors at Halloween is an easy way to show support and understanding for common health issues, non of which should keep people from participating in all the spooky fun to be had in Hot Spring County. Remember to be safe and considerate this Halloween, and above all—say No to the tricks, and Yes to the treats!