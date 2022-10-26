Pumpkin colors

Halloween is right around the corner! I don’t know about you, but I cannot wait to see the brightly-colored get-ups, themed characters, fun couple costumes and scary attempts at dressing up this holiday.

There will be numerous trunk-or-treat events and Halloween parties taking place in the next few days. Neighborhood homes will be passing out candy and other desirables, and people will dress up and canvass the county, looking for treats.

Tags

Recommended for you