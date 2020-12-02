The Crossing in Malvern continues to make adjustments with their residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. The staff has created a unique way for family members to stay in communication with residents by having a Family Ties and Homemade Pies virtual gathering during the holiday season.
Candy Jackson, activity director at The Crossing mentioned this is a way for residents and family members to embrace each other while the public remains prohibited from visiting the facility. Jackson said family members can reserve a time to eat a piece of pie and the staff will schedule a time for loved ones to eat together virtually through an Ipad at the facility. She also added, this grants an opportunity for their residents and their loved ones to connect and keep in touch during the holidays. Read full details in Tuesdays December 1 MDR newspaper edition.