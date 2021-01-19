An Arkansas State Police sergeant suffered “impaling injuries” while engaged in a foot pursuit with a Malvern man.
According to ASP, Sgt. Nick Brown, a 15-year-veteran with the department was hospitalized to receive treatment for his injuries.
In connection with the incident Shaun Eddings, 41, is being changed with felony fleeing, reckless driving, possession of an instrument of crime, criminal mischief, careless and prohibited driving, assault and use of another person’s property, according to ASP.
Eddings is currently being detained in the Pulaski County jail with no bond, according to the jail roster.
Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, Brown was reportedly on patrol along Interstate 30 in Little Rock when he attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle, according to a news release.
Eddings, the driver of the car reportedly attempted to flee along Roosevelt Road with Brown in pursuit. Near the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Springer Street, Eddings allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled into the National Cemetery.
While chasing the suspect on foot, Brown was injured as he scaled a wrought iron fence. His radio call for help was heard by other state troopers and Little Rock police officers who converged on the cemetery and began to render medical aid to the trooper, according to the release.
Eddings was later found and arrested by Little Rock police officers.