Arkansas Division of Emergency Management logo pic.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK— The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management activated to Level I (Full Activation) Thursday in response to Hurricane/Tropical Storm Laura. Multiple roads closed due to downed trees were reported throughout Hot Spring County. To see more damages in other counties, a list of emergency management coordinators can be found here:https://www.dps.arkansas.gov/emergency-management/adem/response/emergency-management-coordinators/

