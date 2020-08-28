NORTH LITTLE ROCK— The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management activated to Level I (Full Activation) Thursday in response to Hurricane/Tropical Storm Laura. Multiple roads closed due to downed trees were reported throughout Hot Spring County. To see more damages in other counties, a list of emergency management coordinators can be found here:https://www.dps.arkansas.gov/emergency-management/adem/response/emergency-management-coordinators/.
Tropical storm Laura damage reports in Hot Spring County
