On Tuesday, Sept. 1 at approximately 8:30 am, officers from the Malvern Police Department responded to the 800 block of East Page Avenue in reference to shots being fired. Upon officers' arrival, they secured the crime scene and began gathering statements and collecting evidence. Read more details on the arrest in Thursdays September 3 MDR newspaper edition.
