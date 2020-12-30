Two Malvern residents were recently arrested by Benton officers for two alleged thefts.
The Benton Police Department reported Tuesday that James Schoggin, 26, and Jennifer Miller, 45, both of Malvern are facing several charges after being located at the OYO Hotel/ Cantina Cinco de Mayo located at 16732 Interstate 30. .
According to officers, Schoggin was allegedly located cutting metal from the building and led officers on a brief foot pursuit. He was captured shortly after on the Carpenter Street bridge.
After further investigation, officers determined both individuals were also allegedly involved in another theft at the career and technical education school construction site at Interstate 30 Exit 114.
Schoggin has been charged with two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of commercial burglary, two counts of theft of property, fleeing, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of theft of scrap metal.
Miller has been charged with two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of commercial burglary, theft of property and theft of scrap metal.
These thefts are still under investigation, according to officers.