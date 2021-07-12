Big Boy Train pic.

A crowd watches as the Big Boy locomotive makes a stop in Malvern. The lauded Big Boy locomotive will again make its way through Arkansas. The excursion, which begins on Aug. 5, will see the train travel across the nation with stops in several states, including Louisiana and Arkansas. The trip will conclude on Sept. 7.

Union Pacific has released the full schedule for Big Boy No. 4014’s 2021 tour, an almost month-long, 10-state tour which begins Aug. 5 and concludes Sept. 7, and includes one opportunity to ride behind the locomotive. The railroad also said the locomotive will have a break-in run this Thursday and Friday.

On Aug. 26. the locomotive will make a stop in Prescott, Gurdon and Arkadelphia before coming to Malvern. 

The locomotive is set to arrive at 11:!5 a.m. and will leave the station at 200 E. First St. at 11:45 a.m.  

Read full story details in Saturday's July 10 MDR newspaper edition.

