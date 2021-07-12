Union Pacific has released the full schedule for Big Boy No. 4014’s 2021 tour, an almost month-long, 10-state tour which begins Aug. 5 and concludes Sept. 7, and includes one opportunity to ride behind the locomotive. The railroad also said the locomotive will have a break-in run this Thursday and Friday.
On Aug. 26. the locomotive will make a stop in Prescott, Gurdon and Arkadelphia before coming to Malvern.
The locomotive is set to arrive at 11:!5 a.m. and will leave the station at 200 E. First St. at 11:45 a.m.
