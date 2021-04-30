This Saturday, a portion of central Arkansas will celebrate a new event and holiday—"501 Day" to help promote and support local businesses and organizations in their downtown area.
The Malvern Downtown Development Corporation has helped coordinate this event for the downtown area in Malvern.
Malvern Downtown Development Board President Dara Casey mentioned the event will begin at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Several businesses downtown will have special sales during the day. Millie's Fish, Chicken and More food truck will be present for the community to enjoy some delicious food while touring and visiting the downtown area during the event.
