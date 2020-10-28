The Malvern/Hot Spring County Library has provided several events planned during the most thankful month of the year in November—"We Give Thanks For Books." The library is presenting a reading challenge for November, "DEAR Season Reading Challenge." To participate, visit READsquared and log minutes. For every 30 minutes that people read, they will be entered in a drawing for a deer themed prize package.
To view upcoming events at the library, go online at www.hsclibrary.arkansas.gov. To contact the library, please call 501-332-5441 (phone); 501-332-6679 (fax) and email: hotspringcountylibrary@yahoo.com. The library is located at 202 E. Third Street, in Malvern.
The library also provides curbside pick-up service available Monday through Friday— 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday—9 a.m. until 12 Noon. Special appointment hours for senior adults— Monday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. For in-house browsing appointments—Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The following are scheduled dates, times and events planned for the public in the month of November by the Malvern/HSC Library. See full list of November events in Wednesdays October 28 MDR newspaper edition.