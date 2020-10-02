The 2020 November General Election for the state of Arkansas is quickly arriving and is one of the most highly anticipated presidential elections.
With the deadline for voter registration set for October 5, there is still time to register to vote. The deadline to register to vote has been extended from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, according to Hot Spring County Clerk Sandy Boyette.
Registered voters may call to check their status to make sure they are still active to vote. Contact the Election Office at (501) 229-1666 or the County Clerk's Office at (501) 332-2291. Register voters also may check their status online at www.voterview.org. Read more details in Fridays October 2 MDR newspaper edition.