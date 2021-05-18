After polls closed Tuesday on election day for Hot Spring County School Board Elections, ballots were counted at the HSC Election Office for early voting pertaining to Malvern, Glen Rose, Bismarck and Ouachita school districts for the unofficial results.
For Bismarck School District Board Position 3, Nathan Hughes received two votes for and no votes against; For Malvern School District Board Positions—Zone 6, Connie S. Bane received five votes for and no votes against and Zone 7, Melanie Frazier Rock received two votes for and no votes against; For Glen Rose School District Board Position 3, Donnie Earnest received five votes for and one vote against; Ouachita School District had no board position but its millage received one vote for and no votes against.
According to HSC election staff, since school board elections in all four school districts located in Hot Spring County are uncontested with no change in tax rate—the HSC Election Commissioners decided to open no polling locations on election day and exercise absentee and early voting only.
