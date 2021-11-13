Chief Donnie Taber and other members of the Malvern Police Department were hard at work Monday buttoning up the broken windows in the old waterworks building across from the Malvern train station.
It’s the next step in the department’s efforts to beautify and salvage the 3-story concrete building for the common benefit of the community, but also as a future training facility for MPD officers. Taber said officers have been working for a few months now to achieve this goal.
Read the full story in Friday's Nov. 12 newspaper edition.