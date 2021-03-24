To spread some love on Main Street in downtown Malvern, the Small Business Saturday, Shop Small—Shop Malvern Passport program event in March was successful and brought several patrons of the community into the downtown area of Malvern.
On behalf of the Malvern Downtown Development Corporation, Lorri Helberg, event coordinator and owner of Arkansas Yarn Co. in downtown Malvern stated, "The Main Street Historic District Merchants would like to congratulate Pam Cobler the lucky winner of the Spread the Love on Main Street Passport program."
