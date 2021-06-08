Monday afternoon, troopers with the Arkansas State Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 30 that resulted in one fatality and several injuries.
The accident took place on Interstate 30 near Mile 95.
According to an ASP fatal crash report, both vehicles were traveling westbound on Interstate 30 when the first vehicle, a 2002 Chevrolet lost control and side swiped the front of the second vehicle, a 2013 Isuzu.
After the collision, both vehicles left the roadway and struck trees, according to the report.
Read more details in Tuesday's June 8 MDR newspaper edition.