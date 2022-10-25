Woodmen Life is a national not-for-profit insurance company that has a reputation for caring as much about their community as they do about their business. They were labelled one of “America’s Best Insurance Companies,” in an annual Forbes/Statista survey recently conducted with over 15,000 participants.
The members of Woodmen Life are constantly doing things outside the workplace to support and celebrate their neighbors. Some common Woodmen Life projects include honoring veterans and first responders, raising funds for local schools, hosting free meal events, and completing beautification projects for their local communities.
“We’re one of the largest fraternal organizations there is,” Financial Representative, Jim Price, said. He does life insurance, investments, retirement and estate planning, and other related aspects of financial advising. But he and other local Woodmen Life associates have certainly done great things for Malvern.
They went to great pains to place flags around the Hot Spring County Courthouse to honor veterans earlier this year. The group have placed thousands of flags over the years at area schools, law enforcement agencies, and municipal buildings. In addition, Price estimates that Woodmen Life and their fraternal organizations have helped raised $30,000-$40,000 over the last 20 years for different school, civic, and charitable organizations in the Malvern community.
Price and associates brought their services to The Crossing Assisted Living Center in Malvern a couple weeks ago, to construct flowerbeds and plant flowers near the front entrance of the facility. They put dozens of bags of soil and new mulch down, made flowerbed forms and planted over 100 pansies that they hope will bring cheer to everyone who comes to live or work at The Crossing.
Several residents and employees helped lend a hand to the effort and kept the Woodmen Life volunteers in high spirits throughout the work, which took more time and effort than expected because the ground was extremely dense and hard to dig.
Woodmen Life gives their local branches $500 annually to put toward community outreach and outdoor beautification projects. Last year, the Malvern group planted flowers and built flowerbeds in front of the new “Friends of the Library” building across from Atkinson Funeral Home. Those flowers are thriving now, and the ongoing success of that project indicates that the work the group just completed at The Crossing will be a great enhancement to the property for years to come.
The next good deed Woodmen Life will be performing is an upcoming event at Larry’s Pizza on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, when local veterans are invited to show their military ID and enjoy free pizza, courtesy of both Larry’s and the insurance group.
Price and other Woodmen Life associates will be on hand that evening from 5-8 p.m. to clean, bring drinks, and serve food to the vets, in a token of appreciation for the service and sacrifices our military veterans have made for this country, and others around the world.