Woodmen Life is a national not-for-profit insurance company that has a reputation for caring as much about their community as they do about their business. They were labelled one of “America’s Best Insurance Companies,” in an annual Forbes/Statista survey recently conducted with over 15,000 participants.

The members of Woodmen Life are constantly doing things outside the workplace to support and celebrate their neighbors. Some common Woodmen Life projects include honoring veterans and first responders, raising funds for local schools, hosting free meal events, and completing beautification projects for their local communities.

