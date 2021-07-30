Like communities across the state and nation, Hot Spring County has been dealing with an increasing number of opioid overdoses.
During a presentation Wednesday at Arkansas State University Three Rivers, local community leaders and state leaders came together to talk about how to prevent and reduce the number of opioid overdoses in the county.
“These are not what we used to call the junkies…These are people just like me or you. There are no socioeconomic barriers to the surge,” said Dr. Cheryl May, director of the Criminal Justice Institute. “These individuals are our sons or our daughters, our husbands or our wives, our mothers, our fathers, our family members, our neighbors, our co-workers… we have to change how we look at this.”
