County officials and interested citizens gathered to discuss key issues Tuesday evening at this month’s scheduled Quorum Court meeting. The first order of business had County Judge Dennis Thornton swearing in Lisa Greathouse as the new Justice of the Peace for District 10.
Greathouse is a Bismarck native and has worked with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission for 23½ years. She will replace her husband, Randy, who is vacating the JP position to assume his new role in Emergency Management.
The Court then quickly moved through several minor pieces of legislation. After the Court approved minutes of the last meeting, County Clerk Sandy Boyette gave a 2nd reading by title only of Bill #21-38, which proposes to abolish a now-defunct Magnet Cove Charter Fund.
Read the full story in Thursday's Nov. 11 newspaper edition.