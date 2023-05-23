The Hot Spring County Jail is currently the only facility at the county’s disposal that is equipped to legally process and detain individuals at length who are apprehended by local authorities.
Law enforcement officials had closed the jail toward the end of 2022, due to staffing shortages and maintenance issues facing the facility at that time. Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner made it a priority to get the facility operational again after he took office in Jan. 2023, and the jail, which has room to hold about 50 inmates at one time, has been pretty much booked to capacity ever since.
The need for more jail beds is obvious when you look at the numbers. There are currently around 525 felony warrants waiting to be served in HSC. The number changes constantly as justice is regularly metered out and people move through the legal system, but the never-ending gaul of local criminals means the number of warrants needing to be served stays consistently high.
County officials have tossed around the idea of expanding the detention center for many years but were never able to build any momentum, until now. They’ve recently met among themselves and held conversations with people from relevant industries to see what it will take to implement more jail space.
Existing options appear to be either expanding the current jail facility, building an entirely new facility, or utilizing another municipal property to expand capabilities. The costs of any option could run anywhere from $15 million to $35 million, depending on which option is chosen as ideal for the county’s needs and budget.
Read the full story in Tuesday's May 23 newspaper edition.