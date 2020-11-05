It’s rumble time—for the Ouachita River Rumble for “Friday Night Lights” on the gridiron for week 10 of Arkansas High School football this Friday. The fourth annual Ouachita River Rumble welcome’s back one of the Natural State’s historic and legendary football rivalries—Arkadelphia vs. Malvern to highlight an extreme battle for ultimate bragging rights.
This year’s ORR returns to Hot Spring County in Leopard Country—Malvern where the Leopards will host the Arkadelphia “Fighting” Badgers at Claude Mann Stadium, David Alpe Field.
This classic rivalry football game is sponsored by Arkansas State University Three Rivers.
Kickoff is set at 7 p.m. See full pregame coverage and rivalry details in Thursdays November 5 MDR newspaper edition.