It was a game for the ages, and the hometown Malvern Leopards (5-5 overall, 4-3 conf.) ended a three year drought to finally capture the 2020 newly Ouachita River Rumble championship belt—in a classic rivalry brawl against longtime arch-rivals—the Arkadelphia “Fighting” Badgers (6-1 overall, 3-1 conf.) Friday at Claude Mann Stadium, David Alpe Field. This classic rivalry football game is sponsored by Arkansas State University Three Rivers.
The atmosphere was electric at Claude Mann Stadium—where the Leopards represented their hometown fans in winning fashion that brought back the ORR belt in a well-played productive performance in Leopard Country.
The Leopards victory 33-25— also ended Arkadelphia’s unbeaten season for their first loss of the season. See full coverage and story details in Saturdays November 6 MDR newspaper edition.