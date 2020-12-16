Despite the frigid temperatures Tuesday, Heather Neel, Ouachita Elementary School counselor and Amy Fulmer, Ouachita High School counselor devoted their time to distribute bags of food supplies during Christmas food pick-up drive-through hosted by the Ouachita School District.
The food pick-up event was held at the Riverside Church parking lot and was free for families with children in the Ouachita School District. Hams were provided to the first 25 vehicles. Read more details in Wednesdays December 16 MDR newspaper edition.