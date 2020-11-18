The Ouachita School District held its drive-through Thanksgiving food pantry giveaway Tuesday to serve families in the Ouachita elementary and high school community at the Riverside Church parking lot from noon until 2 p.m.
Heather Neel, Ouachita Elementary School counselor and Amy Fulmer, Ouachita High School counselor constructed a setup on the parking lot to serve several families and packed their vehicles with food items and supplies. Turkeys also were provided and guaranteed for the first 25 vehicles. Food items were distributed to families as long as supplies lasted. Read more in Wednesdays November 18 MDR newspaper edition.