For the second time this month, the Ouachita School District held a drive-through food pantry at the Riverside Church parking lot from noon until 2 p.m.
Heather Neel, Ouachita Elementary School counselor and Amy Fulmer, Ouachita High School counselor helped serve families in the community during the food pantry drive-through event.
Food supplies were provided by the Arkansas Food Bank, several people in the community and various churches.
The Ouachita School District held the first drive-through food pantry on October 6 and helped around 30 families. Food and supply packages were available to all Ouachita Elementary School or Ouachita High School families.
With the impact of COVID-19, the district aims to help as many families in need to supply food packages and other items including snacks, milk and juices. On behalf of the district, Fulmer and Neel noted the goal is to have a food pantry every three weeks and each month to make the event bigger to benefit as many families as possible.
Before the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, the district plans to have another drive-through food pantry giveaway November 17, and also in December.
To inform the district about emergency needs or for more information contact Fulmer or Neel by email addresses at amy.fulmer@ouachitasd.org or heather.neel@ouachitasd.org